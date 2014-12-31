Cops: Roosevelt man faces weapon, drug charges

A Roosevelt man who sold drugs on a street corner resisted arrest and then was found to have a loaded handgun in his pocket, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Cadoziea West, 32, of 79 Whitehouse Ave., faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful of possession of marijuana, First Squad detectives said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

First Precinct officers said they saw West making a drug transaction on Nassau Road some time around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

West rode off on a bicycle as officers were attempting to question him, police said, and they followed him to the rear yard of his residence.

There West discarded a bag containing crack, and police said officers advised him that he was under arrest.

He then refused to put his hands behind his back, as ordered by police, according to a news release. When officers struggled to handcuff him they found a loaded handgun in West's pocket, the release said.

The release also said West was arrested "after a prolonged struggle."

West also had a tinfoil wrap containing PCP, five small bags of marijuana and the bag of crack, police said.

One officer lacerated his hand during the struggle and required treatment at a hospital.