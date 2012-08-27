Long IslandNassau

Cops seek man in jewelry grand larceny

Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department are seeking...

Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who police say bought nearly $15,000 worth of jewelry using a fraudulent credit card at the Gold and Diamond Palace in the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. Credit: NCPD

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

He bought nearly $15,000 worth of jewelry using a fraudulent credit card, police said.

Now, they're asking for your help in identifying and catching the man who made the deal last month at the Gold and Diamond Palace in the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

The incident occurred on July 19 at 4:40 p.m., Nassau County police said.

It was caught on video.

Police said the man purchased "multiple jewelry items" valued at $14,827 -- all using the fake credit card.

The man is being sought for grand larceny.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?