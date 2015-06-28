Cops seek man who robbed Chase Bank in Rockville Centre

Nassau County police are looking for a robber who held up a Chase Bank on Saturday afternoon in Rockville Centre.

Detectives said a man entered the bank at 10 N. Village Ave., handed a note demanding money to a teller, and told her he had a gun. The bank teller handed over an unspecified amount of cash and the bandit fled north on North Village Avenue toward Sunrise Highway. The teller was not injured.

The man was described as being in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a Knicks baseball cap, aviator sunglasses and an olive green pullover.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.