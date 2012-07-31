Cops seek suspect in gas station robbery

Crime Stoppers and Nassau County police are looking for a man who robbed a Uniondale gas station in June.

Police on Tuesday released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance at the Sunoco station at 1220 Hempstead Tpke.

At about 12:55 a.m. on June 27 the man entered the station and, while displaying a knife, demanded that the teller open the cash drawer, police said.

The suspect took $300 in cash from the drawer and then drove off south on Cunningham Avenue in a red four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information can call 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.