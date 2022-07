Nassau County police were searching for two suspects who overturned their car in North Massapequa Friday morning and then ran off.

A police spokeswoman had no details on the incident, other than police were trying to stop a car with the two suspects near Jerusalem Avenue and Parkside Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m.

She said the suspects were able to escape the vehicle and flee on foot.

Police were still searching the area at about 11 a.m., she said.