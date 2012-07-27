Cops: Suspected drunken driver rolled camper
The driver of a recreational camper was taken into custody on the suspicion of drunken driving after his truck overturned at 3:50 a.m. Friday on Quaker Meeting House Road in Farmingdale, police said.
Nassau County police did not release the name of the driver, who was not injured in the single-vehicle crash.
Police said the investigation was continuing into the accident and they were awaiting the results of blood-alcohol tests to determine charges.
The camper was described as a pickup truck with a camper shell attached to the bed.
Volunteers from the South Farmingdale Fire Department also responded to the scene as a precautionary measure.
Photos from the scene showed the camper on its side off to one side of the road.