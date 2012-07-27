Cops: Suspected drunken driver rolled camper

The driver of a recreational camper was taken into custody on the suspicion of drunken driving after his truck overturned at 3:50 a.m. Friday on Quaker Meeting House Road in Farmingdale, police said.

Nassau County police did not release the name of the driver, who was not injured in the single-vehicle crash.

Police said the investigation was continuing into the accident and they were awaiting the results of blood-alcohol tests to determine charges.

The camper was described as a pickup truck with a camper shell attached to the bed.

Volunteers from the South Farmingdale Fire Department also responded to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Photos from the scene showed the camper on its side off to one side of the road.