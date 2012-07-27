Long IslandNassau

Cops: Suspected drunken driver rolled camper

The driver of a GMC pickup truck with a camper...

The driver of a GMC pickup truck with a camper on it lost control of the vehicle and went off Quaker Meeting Road in Farmingdale where it overturned onto its side, police said. The South Farmingdale Fire Department and Nassau County Police responded. (July 27, 2012) Credit: Paul Mazza

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

The driver of a recreational camper was taken into custody on the suspicion of drunken driving after his truck overturned at 3:50 a.m. Friday on Quaker Meeting House Road in Farmingdale, police said.

Nassau County police did not release the name of the driver, who was not injured in the single-vehicle crash.

Police said the investigation was continuing into the accident and they were awaiting the results of blood-alcohol tests to determine charges.

The camper was described as a pickup truck with a camper shell attached to the bed.

Volunteers from the South Farmingdale Fire Department also responded to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Photos from the scene showed the camper on its side off to one side of the road.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?