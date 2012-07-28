Cops: Teens vandalized vehicles in Levittown

Nassau County police said two teenagers were arrested Friday, accused of kicking in the windshields of a taxi and several other vehicles near Village Green Park in Levittown.

Alonzo Syska, 18, of Hempstead, and Michael Gruce, 18, of Levittown, were charged with criminal mischief and being in the park after dark for the alleged acts of vandalism, police said.

A 42-year-old man witnessed the teens kicking in the windshields at 10:05 p.m. near Village Green Park, 99 Wolcott Rd., police said. Officers responded and the teens ran from them, police said.

Police said they found Gruce and Syska inside the closed park, where they took them into custody. A third teen found in the park with Gruce, Anthony Tah-Kim, 18, of Hempstead, was also arrested on a charge of being in the park after dark, police said.

All three teens are expected to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.