Cops: Two changing tire hurt in LIE crash

Two people changing a tire in a westbound HOV lane of the Long Island Expressway were injured Monday when their car was hit in the rear by another vehicle, Nassau County police said.

One person from the other vehicle was also hurt, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, police said. The identities of the injured were not immediately available.

The accident occurred at 10:56 a.m. between Exits 39 and 40 in Old Westbury and blocked all traffic in both directions for nearly half an hour, police and transportation officials said.

Traffic resumed in the eastbound lanes about 11:29 a.m. and then in the westbound lanes at 12:02 p.m., according to Nassau police.