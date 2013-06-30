Cops: Wantagh fortune teller charged with larceny

The fortune teller made off with nearly $5,000 of her client's money, Nassau police said, but did not predict her own arrest.

Nassau County police charged a Wantagh woman with grand larceny and fortune telling, saying that through psychic readings she led another woman to hand over money to be buried to cure a "curse," resulting in $4,900 worth of losses.

According to police, Lisa King, 43, of 3246 Railroad Ave., told a 49-year-old woman, whose name was not released, that she was "cursed" and would need to pay to be rid of it.

Police said King told the woman she would bury the money and ordered her to keep quiet, lest the curse returns. The woman gave King the money, police said. They say the theft occurred between June 21 and 28.

The money was not recovered, police said.

King was charged with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, along with fortune telling, a misdemeanor.

Arraignment is Sunday, in First District Court in Hempstead.