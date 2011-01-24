Cops: Woman intentionally hit victim with car

A Franklin Square woman was charged Monday with intentionally driving her car into a woman with whom she was fighting, police said, and then backing up and hitting her a second time, causing serious injuries.

Melanie Spanopoulos, 20, of Oaks Drive, was charged with first-degree assault, Nassau police said.

The injured woman, 21, was hospitalized for treatment of a broken pelvis, broken leg and numerous abrasions, police said.

The two women were riding together in a car in Valley Stream at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, police said, when they became embroiled in a verbal and physical fight. The victim, whose name was not released, exited the car and when she refused to get back in, Spanopoulos struck her once, and then a second time, police said.

Spanopoulos fled the scene in the car, police said, but was arrested a few hours later. She was to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.