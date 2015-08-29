Hicksville woman accused of restaurant robbery pleads not guilty

A Hicksville woman accused of robbing a Chinese restaurant after a failed robbery attempt at a nearby pizza franchise Friday pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Saturday.

Police said Marina Tsoukalis, 28, entered the Domino's Pizza at 155 Levittown Pkwy. about 11:30 a.m. Friday, hiding her hand under her sweater so it would look like she had a gun. She demanded money from the female employee, who told her that there was no money in the store, police said.

Police said Tsoukalis left, went into the Modern Kitchen Chinese Restaurant next door and demanded money from a male employee, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Tsoukalis fled on foot southbound and was located soon after by Bureau of Special Operations officers on Abbott Lane, police said.

Tsoukalis, of 45 South Gate, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery.

At her arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Tsoukalis was ordered held on $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash. She is scheduled to return to court in Mineola on Sept. 1.

Court officials said she has been arrested eight times and has one felony and two misdemeanor convictions. Tsoukalis, who has an 18-month-old son, is a local waitress and earned an associate's degree from Nassau Community College, officials said.

With Candice Ruud