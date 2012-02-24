Cops: Woman threatens couple in Hempstead

An Elmont woman took a kitchen knife and threatened a man and a woman in a Hempstead restaurant before grabbing the woman's car keys and fleeing, police said.

No one was injured in the confrontation Wednesday night at Wings and Things on Fulton Avenue. But Nassau County police said Jessica Morrow, 28, of 164 Biltmore Ave. in Elmont, was under arrest Thursday morning, charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

She was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. Morrow was ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash.

Police could not immediately say what sparked the incident.

It was not clear if Morrow knew the 28-year-old woman and 31-year-old man police said she threatened with the knife.

Police said the altercation took place at 8:20 p.m.

After threatening the victims, police said, Morrow took car keys to a 1999 Mercedes-Benz belonging to the woman.

It was not clear if Morrow took the car, as well. But, police said, she fled the scene soon afterward -- and was later arrested in the parking lot of the Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Rockville Centre.