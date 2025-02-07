Long Island coyote sightings spur officials to issue warning to residents

Officials are encouraging residents to stay safe, alert and informed after five coyotes were spotted in Nassau County last week.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) posted a notice on the town's website on Thursday about recent sightings in the area that included strategies to avoid an interaction with the animals.

The sightings were reported in Lattingtown, Locust Valley and Glenn Head, as well as in Manhasset and East Hills, Saladino said in an emailed statement.

Town spokesperson Marissa Boccio said in a phone interview that coyotes are typically not aggressive toward humans and that anyone spotting one acting hostile should call 911.

Do not run or turn your back to the animal to avoid appearing as prey, she said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Coyotes are curious but not typically aggressive so use caution and common sense, and remember it is best to leave them alone," Saladino said in the statement.

Residents should not allow coyotes to approach people or pets, and dogs and cats should be kept inside, the guidelines said. Pets that go outside should be supervised at all times.

The town said while conflicts between dogs and coyotes can happen any time of the year, they are more likely to occur in the months of March and April when coyotes set up denning areas for their expected coyote pups.

Unintentional food sources like birdseed, food for feral cats, and certain garbage can also attract coyotes. Compost piles should be fenced in or enclosed, the website said.

If you are confronted by a coyote, the tips said to stand tall and hold arms out to look large.

“If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, throw sticks and stones,” the guidelines said.

The town did not confirm the exact dates of the coyote sightings.

To read the full list of safety and behavior tips about coyotes, visit the town website at oysterbaytown.com/news/.