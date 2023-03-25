Bellmore-Merrick Fire Department ambulance on emergency call overturns after being hit by vehicle

An ambulance responding to an emergency call in Bellmore overturned on Saturday after it was struck by another vehicle, according to Nassau County Police.

A Bellmore-Merrick Fire Department ambulance traveling north on Newbridge Road was hit by a 2019 Subaru going west on Camp Avenue just after midnight, police said in a statement.

The Subaru was being driven by a 50-year-old woman with two teenage passengers. Both girls, 14, were in the back seat and suffered knee injuries. One refused medical attention and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The ambulance was being driven by a 22-year-old woman with another 25-year-old woman was in the front seat. The driver suffered a hip and leg injury. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No other details were released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.