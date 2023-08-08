Unregistered e-bike operator critical after crash in East Rockaway, police say

A 34-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday after his unregistered e-bike ran a red light and struck another vehicle in East Rockaway, Nassau police said.

The unidentified man was northbound on Carman Avenue about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday when his vehicle collided at Carman Avenue and Main Street with a 2022 Jeep Compass driven by a 34-year-old woman, police said.

The e-bike's operator was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said. The vehicle was initially identified by police as a motorcycle.

The woman, also unidentified, was unhurt, police said. She remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

Authorities closed Main Street between Davison and Grant avenues Tuesday for an investigation. The area is now open to traffic.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau detectives said that investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.