Unregistered e-bike operator critical after crash in East Rockaway, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 34-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday after his unregistered e-bike ran a red light and struck another vehicle in East Rockaway, Nassau police said.

The unidentified man was northbound on Carman Avenue about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday when his vehicle collided at Carman Avenue and Main Street with a 2022 Jeep Compass driven by a 34-year-old woman, police said.

The e-bike's operator was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said. The vehicle was initially identified by police as a motorcycle.

The woman, also unidentified, was unhurt, police said. She remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

Authorities closed Main Street between Davison and Grant avenues Tuesday for an investigation. The area is now open to traffic. 

Nassau detectives said that investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

