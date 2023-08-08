East Rockaway road closed after serious motorcycle accident, police say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning crash in East Rockaway, Nassau police said.

The crash was reported in a 911 call at 7:14 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Carman Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.

Police said details were still emerging, but were asking drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities have closed Main Street between Davison and Grant avenues for an investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.