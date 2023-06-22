Cops: Driver loses control, crashes into 2 houses in Oceanside

A driver in Oceanside struck a utility pole, collided with two houses and then a parked vehicle before his own car overturned late Wednesday, according to the Nassau police.

The series of crashes happened at about 10:15 p.m. as the driver, 45, lost control of his 2017 Mercedes Benz while traveling south on Harvey Avenue, according to a news release.

While no one in the houses that were struck was injured, there was "significant structural damage."

The driver and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were brought to the hospital.

The police are investigating.