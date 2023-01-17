Crossing guard Carlos Vazquez leaves hospital 101 days after being hit in crosswalk in Glen Cove

Following 101 days in the hospital after being struck by an SUV in a crosswalk, Carlos “Charlie” Vazquez finally went home Tuesday.

Vazquez exited Glen Cove Hospital in a wheelchair, wiping away tears as more than 100 students, teachers, police, firefighters, doctors and nurses clapped and cheered for the crossing guard's recovery.

He said he doesn’t remember the Oct. 6 crash on Dosoris Lane, outside Deasy Elementary School, when he was struck by an 82-year-old Bayville man, who remained at the scene.

He also doesn’t remember the two weeks he was in a coma at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and the two weeks after he was moved to the brain injury unit in Glen Cove.

“I’m happy I’m alive,” he said dabbing his eyes. “I don’t remember anything from the day before until two weeks in here.”

Greg Smith, a volunteer Locust Valley firefighter, was at the crosswalk at the time of the crash when he saw Vazquez knocked unconscious and called 911.

Smith returned to the hospital Tuesday with his 9-year-old son Jack to see Vazquez go home.

“He was in the crosswalk stopping traffic for me and the next thing I knew he was down on the ground,” Smith said. “I was grateful I was there to help in a tragedy. “:

Glen Cover Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said she watched as they loaded Vazquez into an ambulance before he was airlifted in critical condition.

“I never anticipated an outcome like this,” she said. “it's a miracle and a blessing.”

Waiting outside the hospital were students from the elementary school and Robert Finley Middle School, where he would also guide students across the street.

It was the second time Vazquez was struck by a car. The first occurred in 1985 while he was training for the 1988 Olympics when he was hit by a 40-ton Mack truck that forced him to get a prosthetic leg.

His wife called him “a man of steel.”

“It’s a miracle he’s here and I had faith in his friends in the community and I had faith in him to pull through,” his wife Elizabeth Martino Vazquez said.