Cuomo watch: Mum's the word

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo can deliver a torrent of words on any of his key issues -- tax caps, gay marriage, or school spending. So it's noticeable when he turns reticent.

As he barnstormed to promote his economic strategy, the Democratic governor obviously sidestepped controversies in Washington, D.C. and Nassau County.

Numerous other New York politicians weighed in about the national debt standoff; not Cuomo. In Old Westbury on Wednesday, the governor said: "We have our fingers crossed that it will be resolved." In Schenectady Thursday -- when asked a leading question about whom to blame in Washington -- Cuomo replied: "I don't blame. I'm not about blame." And, he again declined to take sides in today's Nassau Coliseum bond referendum.

-- Yancey Roy