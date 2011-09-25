Cyclist hit by car in Pt. Washington dies

A bicyclist was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Port Washington early Sunday morning, Port Washington Village police said.

The bicyclist, who police have not yet identified, was riding northbound on Port Washington Boulevard at Marino Avenue at about 4:16 a.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Honda sedan driven by a woman, Lt. Brian Staley said. Police did not identify the driver.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not charged, but her vehicle was impounded for safety checks.