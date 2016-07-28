Dean Skelos formally disbarred after corruption conviction

A state appeals court in Brooklyn has formally disbarred former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos based on his corruption conviction last year.

The Second Judicial Department Appellate Division said Skelos was “automatically disbarred” when he was convicted of a felony, and ordered his name “stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors at law.”

In its order, issued on Wednesday, the court prohibited the former Rockville Centre politician from practicing law or “holding himself out” as a lawyer, and told him to return any Secure Pass — the card that lets lawyers skip security lines in courthouses.

Skelos, 68, was convicted in December of using his Senate power to help his son Adam get jobs and payments from businesses. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but has remained free on bail pending appeal.