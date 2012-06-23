Delay in Great Neck Estates parking case

The Great Neck lawyer facing a fine of up to $2,500 and 15 days in jail for parking his car at Great Neck Estates Park's lot must wait a little longer to learn his fate.

Mark Kosofsky's appearance at the Great Neck Estates Village Justice Court on Friday was cut short, as no prosecutor was on hand. He has pleaded not guilty to violating village codes and awaits a trial date, he said Friday.

Kosofsky's law partner and legal representative, Michael Palumbo, said he was outraged by the confusion. His client is charged not with a parking violation -- which Kosofsky said he would have paid -- but with a violation of Great Neck Estates village code, which requires a court appearance.

Great Neck Estates Village code stipulates that only residents and their guests can use the park or its parking lot. Violations such as Kosofsky's usually result in parking fines, village Police Chief John Garbedian said.

On April 16, Kosofsky was visiting the private New York Tennis Academy at Great Neck Estates -- next to the village park -- when the summons was placed on his car, he said.

Though he's not a Great Neck Estates resident, Kosofsky said he's a paying member of the tennis academy and has never had trouble parking in the lot.