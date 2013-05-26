Democrat complains about backing for Suozzi

The leader of the Rockville Centre Democratic Club, Henry Boitel, says in emails to the party's Nassau leaders that they "dropped all pretense of democratic significance" by backing former County Executive Thomas Suozzi before Tuesday's county nominating convention.

County chairman Jay Jacobs said Democrats will carry petitions with Suozzi's name for county executive, but "nobody is alleging with any basis" that he "bullied" party members into supporting Suozzi.

But Justin Myers, campaign manager for Suozzi's primary rival Adam Haber, said some Democrats are concerned the party "appears to be denying committee members their right to engage in the democratic process."-- Robert Brodsky