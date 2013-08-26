Democratic primary in 5th LD canceled

The Democratic primary for Nassau's 5th Legislative District has been canceled following a decision by the State Supreme Court's Appellate Division that knocked challenger John P. McCloy Jr. off the ballot.

The appellate court ruled that McCloy's designating petition had technical faults and should not have been validated by the first court that ruled in his favor.

McCloy, an insurance agent and community activist, said he would not appeal the decision.

"I'm just an average guy who wanted to run for office to make our community better," he said. "I guess I will have to entrust others to do so."

Garrett Armwood, a Baldwin Democrat who had filed the objection to McCloy's candidacy, could not be reached for comment. Laura Curran, a Baldwin school board member and the party's choice for the seat, also could not be reached.

The seat has been held for nearly 10 years by Joseph Scannell (D-Baldwin), who decided not to run again. The district covers Baldwin, Freeport, Rockville Centre, South Hempstead and part of Oceanside and Merrick.