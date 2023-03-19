Dirt bike rider suffers head trauma in New Cassel crash, cops say

A 25-year-old man riding a dirt bike Saturday night in New Cassel suffered head trauma when he was hit by an SUV in what Nassau police termed a "Serious Vehicular Accident."

The driver of a 2011 Honda SUV, also 25, was heading eastbound on Union Avenue at 8:13 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn onto Grand Boulevard and struck the Yamaha dirt bike, Nassau police said.

The dirt bike rider suffered head trauma and was taken to a hospital. Police did not release the identities of either driver or the condition of the injured man.

No other injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The investigation continues.