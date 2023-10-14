Man on electric bicycle killed in collision with SUV in South Farmingdale, police say

A 44-year-old man was killed Friday in a crash while riding an electric bicycle in South Farmingdale, Nassau County police said.

The cyclist, who was not identified, was traveling east on Reese Place when he collided with a black 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection with Merritts Road.

The cyclist suffered “severe trauma injuries,” according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Nassau police medics.

The driver of the Jeep, a 55-year-old woman, remained at the scene. Police did not announce any immediate charges related to the crash.

An investigation into the crash by the Homicide Squad was ongoing, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Electric bikes have grown in popularity on Long Island in recent years, and by state law they must follow most standard biking guidelines, Newsday previously reported. E-bikes can’t go faster than 20 mph and are limited to streets that have a speed limit of 30 mph.