East Rockaway to vote on budget proposal

East Rockaway is poised to enact its second consecutive tax cut, an accomplishment officials in the South Shore village say represents one of the largest tax reductions by a Long Island municipality over the past two years.

The village's proposed $8.7 million budget, to be voted on tonight, would reduce the tax rate by 0.5 percent, to $24.04 per $100 assessed valuation, village officials said.

Last year taxes were cut by 3.5 percent, saving residents an average of about $9, officials said.

This year's budget plan cut would reduce annual village taxes by about $1, to about $206.

While village taxes make up a proportionally small percentage of a homeowner's tax bill, East Rockaway officials were determined to keep local taxes low, Mayor Fran Lenahan said in a statement.

"We were able to conduct detailed and productive reviews of every village budget line to ensure East Rockaway continues to stretch every tax dollar while also cutting expenses and overhead," Lenahan's statement read.

Lenahan declined to elaborate on the proposed tax cut.

The proposed spending plan includes a wage freeze for all nonunion village employees, a 60 percent reduction in money spent on holiday decorations and Memorial Day celebrations, and a 59 percent decrease in expenses related to sanitation uniforms, village officials said.

"The budget is great news for the working families and seniors of East Rockaway," Deputy Mayor Bruno Romano said in a statement.

The meeting begins Monday night at 7 at Village Hall, 376 Atlantic Ave.