Eddy Polanco arrested after Southern State police chase, cops say

State Police arrested a Queens man early Saturday after they said he drove impaired on the Southern State Parkway, led police on a chase and struck a police car that tried to stop him.

Police said in a news release that Eddy Polanco, 24, of South Ozone Park, was involved in an accident on the parkway around midnight and fled the scene, his Audi speeding eastbound past a trooper near Exit 14 in Valley Stream.

The trooper attempted to pull Polanco over as he weaved through lanes and sped away, police said, then Polanco pulled off the parkway at Exit 17S in Malverne.

The trooper said he followed Polanco as the Audi ran through several stop signs and red lights in Malverne until it spun out at Hempstead and Park avenues. The car came to rest facing the wrong direction, police said.

Police said the trooper parked his cruiser to stop Polanco from driving off, but that he tried anyway and struck the police car. He was removed from the vehicle by police and arrested about 12:20 a.m.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Troopers found Polanco to be intoxicated and discovered a small amount of marijuana on him, according to the release.

Polanco was taken to the State Police Valley Stream barracks, where he was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Polcano was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead where bond was set at $5,000 or $2,500 cash. He remained in custody Saturday night was set to return to court for a hearing Tuesday, according to court records.