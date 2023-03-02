Long IslandNassau

El Colmadon deli fire in Baldwin displaces 16 people

The Baldwin Fire Department was called to a building fire at El Colmadon Deli on Grand Avenue early Thursday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

An overnight blaze on Grand Avenue in Baldwin displaced 16 residents living in apartments above the fire-damaged storefronts, Nassau County fire officials said Thursday.

Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the fire at the El Colmadon deli, located at 2380 Grand Ave., was reported in a 911 call at 12:55 a.m. Thursday. He said about 65 firefighters from Baldwin, Oceanside, Freeport, Rockville Centre and Long Beach responded to the scene, bringing the fire under control in approximately 90 minutes.

The deli is located less than 100 feet from the Baldwin firehouse.

There were no reported injuries, Uttaro said. He said "several" residential apartments above the deli and stores adjacent to the deli in the row of storefronts were damaged by fire, smoke and water, displacing 16 residents. The extent of that damage was still being assessed.

Uttaro said that Fire Marshal investigators, working with Nassau County Police Arson Squad investigators, tied the origin of the fire to an extension cord in the deli basement and preliminary indications are that the fire was "accidental and not suspicious."

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

