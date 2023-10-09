Management firm blames Nassau for Elmont co-op's flood troubles

The management company of a flooded Elmont senior co-op blamed Nassau County on Monday for a history of drainage issues at the complex after past storms, but offered no timeline for repairs or when residents can return to their homes.

Gerald Karikari, a partner with the Manhattan-based Woods and Ruff management group, said Monday at the still-shuttered Elmont co-op that a county lawsuit demanding the firm and two other plaintiffs make all repairs places the burden on residents, who he described as "shareholders," to make them. The lawsuit, filed by Nassau County last Wednesday, names Woods and Ruff as well as Bedford Construction Group and 1888 Foster Meadow Lane Redevelopment Corp.

“The property manager doesn't own the property. The shareholders own the property … But somehow you sued them for having this problem. Now you're mad because they don't have enough money to fix the violations created by the last flood that you wouldn't help them with?” Karikari said. “Where's that money coming from? These people on fixed incomes, Social Security? Did anybody think about that?”

He said the property was built with poor drainage and has been subject to flooding since 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene, again in 2018 and in 2021 with Tropical Storm Ida.

Nassau County officials Monday said they would not comment on ongoing litigation.

Floodwaters from the Sept. 29 storm inundated the Elmont retirement complex on Foster Meadow Lane. Close to a 30 residents remain displaced after being forced to evacuate and Hempstead Town declared the building unsafe for occupancy.

Several feet of water in the co-op's basement destroyed the electric panel, boiler and alarm system. Evacuated residents first sheltered at New Hyde Park Memorial High School. The county put 11 evacuees up at the Uniondale Marriott afterward and the rest sought temporary housing elsewhere.

On Friday, a Nassau County Supreme Court judge signed a temporary restraining order against 1888 Foster Meadow and its employees to restore the complex's flooded fire protection system.

Karikari stood outside the co-op Monday with about a dozen residents, some of whom were at Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's side in court last week when the lawsuit was filed

The county has paid for about a dozen residents to stay at the Marriott for the past week, but some residents said they were told they will no longer receive meals and may have to leave Tuesday morning. But county officials said Monday that hotel stays for the evacuees will be extended while they ask a judge to order the property manager and co-op to provide and pay for temporary housing. The lawsuit seeks reimbursement to the county for all costs related to the hotel stays.

Ernestine Mair, 86, said she is staying in a one-bedroom apartment with her daughter, but said she has no home to go to. She said she would return to her apartment if the electricity and elevator were restored. She said her only income is $1,700 a month in Social Security benefits.

“There are old people, I’m 86 years old and I live nowhere,” she said tearfully. “I live nowhere. Nothing is wrong with the apartment … I can’t stay there.”

Karikari said the management company is still cleaning up from the flooding, but no repairs have been made. He said much of the damage is not covered by flood insurance and he is still waiting for electrical inspections by the town and the county.

He said the management company has no resources to make repairs and residents will need to pay for any fixes.

“Nassau County’s got all these resources, and you're looking for a small-business owner to pay for something that you knew existed for problems you already knew were there?” Karikari said. “I will meet with anyone at Nassau County who wants to fix the problem."