Second person dies from injuries in December Elmont fire

A second person has died from injuries sustained during a fire that gutted a house in Elmont just before the end of the year, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The latest victim was 48-year-old Mary Ann Anderson, who “succumbed to her injuries” in the Dec. 30 fire, according to a police news release Tuesday evening.

On Jan. 5, the department said that 67-year-old John McDonnell died from his injuries.

Anderson and McDonnell were among three occupants who had been critically injured with burns and smoke inhalation, then rescued, just before 9:30 p.m. at the house, on Oakley Avenue, between B and E streets.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor and isn’t considered suspicious, Michael Uttaro of the county fire marshal’s office said in the aftermath of the fire. He didn’t immediately respond to a text message Tuesday evening seeking more about the cause of the fire.

The fire also injured two firefighters; updates on their conditions — as well as of the third civilian victim — were not available.