Susan Giovanniello, Glen Cove EMT, is mourned after line-of-duty death on Monday, officials say

The City of Glen Cove is in mourning this week following the line-of-duty death of a teenage volunteer EMT who suffered a medical emergency after her weekend shift with Glen Cove EMS, officials said.

Nassau County fire service coordinator Michael F. Uttaro, who also is the county’s chief fire marshal, said Susan Giovanniello, 19, of Glen Cove, suffered “a life-threatening medical emergency” after arriving home early Sunday from her overnight EMT shift and was taken by Glen Cove EMS in critical condition to Glen Cove Hospital, where she died early Monday. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman ordered flags throughout the county be flown at half-staff this week to honor Giovanniello, who began her service as a 16-year-old coming up through the Glen Cove EMS Explorer system. Her sister Jessica also is a Glen Cove EMT, officials said.

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck also ordered flags throughout the city be flown at half-staff to honor Giovanniello.

Panzenbeck said she was in church Sunday when she received notification that Giovanniello had been hospitalized — and the mayor said she immediately rushed to the hospital to comfort the family.

“It was a dire situation and she was fighting for her life,” Panzenbeck said Tuesday. “A lot of these young EMT and EMS workers deal with these things on a regular basis, but it’s never one of their co-workers that they have to transport when they go on a call.

“This girl was in the Explorer program, she went through the system. Her sister is an EMT here in Glen Cove. It isn’t supposed to be this way, having something like this happen.”

Glen Cove EMS Chief Robert Picoli said his small but close-knit department was devastated by the loss.

“We haven’t had the ability to process it yet,” the stunned chief said Tuesday. “She was an amazing person.”

A wake for Giovanniello will be held Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home on Franklin Avenue in Glen Cove, with a full line-of-duty funeral service Thursday, beginning with Mass at St. Rocco Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

“When you hear a story of a young person joining the volunteer service, especially after coming up through the ranks, someone with their whole life in front of her … it’s just really sad,” Uttaro said. “There was a massive amount of potential for this young woman to do something good — and, it would’ve been amazing to see where she could go with all her hard work. …

“It’s tragic,” he said. “It’s just a shame.”

As Panzenbeck, who spent Sunday at the hospital with Giovanniello’s parents, brother, sister and extended family, said: “It’s heartbreaking. The family is absolutely devastated. We are totally a community in mourning … Go home and hug your family. Life is precious.”