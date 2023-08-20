Official: Minor injuries for 2 firefighters battling Farmingdale blaze

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Sunday morning while battling a house fire in Farmingdale, a fire official said.

Members of the Village of Farmingdale Fire Department responded to a 6:30 a.m. call about residents possibly trapped inside a home on Prospect Street, said dispatcher and member Robert Warshauer. Upon arrival, the firefighters found the house fire “fully involved,” but police notified them the residents made it out safely and without injury, Warshauer said.

“The fire was put out in about an hour and a half and then the scene was turned over to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation,” Warshauer said.

Details about how the firefighters were injured, and also their condition, was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire was still undetermined, officials said.

The fire, which was extinguished by 7:50 a.m., spread throughout the back of the house, with damage on the second floor and both sides of the structure, Warshauer said.

A total of 12 fire departments responded to the scene or assisted on standby, Warshauer said.