Cars crash into Farmingdale restaurant, driver charged with DWI

Nassau County police arrested a Massapequa woman after she slammed her car into a parked vehicle in Farmingdale Friday night while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, sending the unoccupied vehicle and her own into a Chinese food restaurant.

Authorities charged Lauren Potter, 39, with DWI and third-degree assault, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police responded to the scene — Great Wall Kitchen at 47 Boundary Ave. — at around 9:35 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Potter was driving a 2011 Mercedes-Benz north on North Broadway before leaving the road and colliding with a parked 2018 Toyota, officials said. Both vehicles then went through the storefront, according to police.

A 51-year-old woman who was a customer of the restaurant suffered a cut to her right hand, police said. Potter suffered an ankle injury and said she was experiencing chest pain. Both were taken to the hospital for assessment and treatment, according to authorities.

Potter will be arraigned when she is medically able, police said.