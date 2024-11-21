Woman killed crossing Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale
A woman was killed after she was struck by a car while crossing Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale early Thursday, Nassau police said.
Around 1:12 a.m., a 25-year-old man was westbound in a 1995 Lexus on Hempstead Turnpike when it struck the woman, who was near the intersection of Uniondale Avenue.
The woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the Lexus remained on the scene and was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
