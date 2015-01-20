Father and son charged with assault in Manorhaven

An assault call at a Manorhaven home ended in the arrest of a father and son after the elder man attacked a responding police officer and the son then joined the fray, Nassau police said.

The altercation occurred at a home on Marwood Road South just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said Monday.

Nassau police arrested Edgar Monroy, 59, of 1 Marwood Road South, and his son, Joel Monroy, 23, of the same address.

Two officers and a Nassau County ambulance medical technician were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to their arms, necks and backs as a result of the attacks, police said.

Officers had been called to the home in response to an assault call involving an attack by the elder Monroy on an unrelated female in the presence of a child, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When officers arrived at the house Edgar Monroy was not there. When he returned sometime later officers told him he was under arrest, officials said. He "began to swing his arms at the officers," police said.

Edgar Monroy then "charged toward one of the officers," knocking him to the ground -- where he continued to punch the officer as a second officer attempted to handcuff him, police said. Once the father was in custody, police said his son "began to fight with the officers," as well as with the ambulance medical technician. The younger Monroy "punched all three numerous times" before being arrested, police said.

Edgar Monroy was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. Joel Monroy was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Both were arraigned Monday. The father was held pending a bail of $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash, and a temporary order of protection was issued against him. The son was held on a bail of $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash. They were represented by Legal Aid, which does not comment on cases. With Lauren R. Harrison