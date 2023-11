Nassau County police are investigating several package thefts last month in Massapequa, Massapequa Park and Wantagh.

Police said FedEx packages were stolen outside the front doors of homes between Oct. 5 and Oct. 13.

The thieves were seen walking up to the homes, stealing the packages and walking away, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.