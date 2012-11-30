FEMA gives Nassau $15.9M, Long Beach $24M

Nassau County has received nearly $16 million from the federal government for its cleanup operations following superstorm Sandy while the City of Long Beach has received $24 million, officials said Thursday.

"The advance payment will assist in cash flow as we continue to incur costs associated with recovery and mitigation as a result of Hurricane Sandy," County Executive Edward Mangano said Thursday.

The reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency was announced by Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

"Superstorm Sandy ravaged sections of Nassau County . . . and these residents should not have to bear the burden of these expenses," Schumer said in a news release. "This . . . is a good start down the road to repair and recovery, and I will continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure that Long Island receives the rest of the funding it needs and deserves."

The $15.9 million to Nassau was the first debris cleanup money received by any New York county victimized by Sandy, Schumer spokesman Max Young said. That sum covers 75 percent of initial estimated costs, the maximum percentage allowed. The $24 million for Long Beach, which is still digging out from the storm, also is for cleanup.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Young said no amount has yet been designated for Suffolk County, but that the county "will receive significant reimbursements."

The Oct. 29 storm brought strong winds to Long Island, downing trees and power lines that often blocked roads and caused hazardous driving conditions.