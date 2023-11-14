8 residents evacuate unhurt from house fire on Piper Lane in Searingtown

About 100 firefighters from eight departments battled an early morning blaze that began in an air conditioning unit and caused major damage to a home in Searingtown Tuesday, police said.

Nassau County police said eight residents were able to safely evacuate the home without injury.

Police said the fire at the home on Piper Lane was reported in a 911 call at 12:39 a.m. Members of the Albertson Fire Department, assisted by personnel from seven additional departments, extinguished the blaze.

Investigators from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office and police Arson / Bomb Squad detectives were investigating the cause of the fire but police said the preliminary cause was an electrical fire related to a second-floor air conditioning unit in the home.

The fire is not considered suspicious. The investigation is continuing