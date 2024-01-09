Long IslandNassau

Fire destroys 5 cars in Oceanside parking lot; cause under investigation

The fire-damaged cars at the Oceanside parking lot on Monday.

The fire-damaged cars at the Oceanside parking lot on Monday. Credit: John Scalesi

By Newsday Staff

Nassau police are investigating the cause of a fire in an Oceanside parking lot Monday that consumed five vehicles.

Police responded to the 4:28 p.m. report of the car fire at a strip mall on Long Beach Road. Officers observed one car on fire, which then quickly spread to four other vehicles, Nassau police said.

All five vehicles became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Members of the Oceanside Fire Department extinguished the fires.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad detectives also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

