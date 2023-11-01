2 hospitalized after fire at Crystal House apartments in Long Beach forces dozens to evacuate

A fire belching smoke from a 4th-floor apartment in Long Beach Tuesday left two people hospitalized and displaced dozens of residents from their homes, authorities said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday and encountered heavy smoke on the 4th floor and fire engulfing an apartment, firefighters said. Within minutes, smoke had spread throughout the 6-story building at 630 Shore Road, forcing the evacuation of dozens of residents, firefighters said. The building, known as Crystal House, is one block north of the ocean.

Long Beach Fire Chief Hadrick Ray transmitted a second alarm, calling in a massive fire and police response to the scene, firefighters said.

Multiple people were treated for smoke inhalation, including two who were hospitalized, firefighters said. Their conditions were not available.

The blaze was quickly brought under control. The cause of the fire in under investigation by Nassau County officials and the Long Beach fire departments.

Long Beach firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Point Lookout-Lido, Island Park, Oceanside, Inwood, Baldwin, Lawrence-Cedarhurst, East Rockaway, Rockville Centre, Woodmere and Atlantic Beach. Four other companies were relocated to area firehouses to stand by, authorities said.

