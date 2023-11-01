Residents escape fire that destroyed Catlin Avenue home in Roosevelt

A family managed to escape from a fire that ripped through their Roosevelt home Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire at 34 Catlin Ave. broke out shortly before 4 a.m. and could be seen engulfing the home and bursting through the roof.

Several residents were at home at the time of blaze but managed to escape, initial reports indicate. The fire is now out, authorities said.

Firefighters from several area companies assisted in putting down the flames.

