LIE lanes reopen after fire

Two lanes of the Long Island Expressway that were closed Monday night have since been reopened, authorities said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Nassau police closed the westbound right and middle lanes of the LIE between Exit 39, Glen Cove Road, in Old Westbury, and Exit 40, the exit for the Jericho Turnpike, as authorities investigated a car fire.

Police did not have immediate details about the nature of the accident, but reopened all lanes at about 7:30 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.