LIE lanes reopen after fire

By LAURA FIGUEROA

Two lanes of the Long Island Expressway that were closed Monday night have since been reopened, authorities said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Nassau police closed the westbound right and middle lanes of the LIE between Exit 39, Glen Cove Road, in Old Westbury, and Exit 40, the exit for the Jericho Turnpike, as authorities investigated a car fire.

Police did not have immediate details about the nature of the accident, but reopened all lanes at about 7:30 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.

Laura Figueroa Hernandez
By Laura Figueroa Hernandez

Laura Figueroa Hernandez is the White House correspondent and previously covered New York City politics and government. She joined Newsday in 2012 after covering state and local politics for The Miami Herald.

