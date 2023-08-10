Fire causes heavy damage to South Farmingdale home; 4 firefighters injured, police say

Four firefighters suffered smoke inhalation injuries battling a blaze Wednesday that heavily damaged a home in South Farmingdale, Nassau police said.

Police said the fire at the home on Plitt Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. Firefighters from seven departments responded to find the home "engulfed in flames," police said.

The homeowner, his daughter and two dogs evacuated the home prior to the arrival of firefighters, police said. They were unhurt.

Investigators believe embers from an outdoor grill ignited the rear of the home and initial indication are that the fire was accidental, police said, The cause remains under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office, police Arson Bomb Squad investigators and the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department.

Firefighters from South Farmingdale, Farmingdale, East Farmingdale, Bethpage, Massapequa, North Massapequa and North Amityville responded and were able to extinguish the fire. The four firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released, police said.