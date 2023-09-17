Fisherman in critical condition after falling into water in Wantagh, police say

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after falling into the water while fishing early Sunday in Wantagh, Nassau County police said.

A 911 call reported the man falling into the water underneath the Greene Island Fishing Pier about 4:45 a.m., police said. He was fishing with three friends when he fell into the Sloop Channel. One of his friends, a 26-year-old man, jumped in to help save him.

Nassau County's Marine Bureau rescued both men from the water after they had drifted about a half-mile west of the pier.

The man who first fell in was found unresponsive and not breathing, prompting officers to begin CPR and transport him to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition. His friend, who was uninjured, was also taken to the hospital, police said.

An investigation was ongoing. Police have not shared the names of those involved.