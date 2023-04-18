Floral Park commercial building fire not suspicious, officials say

A massive fire that destroyed a two-story commercial building on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park Monday is not considered suspicious although the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

Investigators Tuesday completed their probe of the fire at 266 Jericho Tpke. and said the point of origin was the west side of the basement in a recently renovated tenant space, Uttaro said.

Investigators gained access to the basement Tuesday afternoon after the removal of debris and the pumping out of water, officials said.

"The fire is not considered suspicious," Uttaro said, adding that "the exact cause remains undetermined due to the collapse and heavy damage in the basement."

The fire, which started around 11 a.m., began in the building's basement in commercial suites below an acupuncturist and a shoe store, before spreading to the second floor, officials said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More than 125 firefighters from 17 Nassau departments responded to the scene, bringing the fire under control in about three-and-a-half hours.

Five firefighters suffered minor injuries, including two who were hurt when the ladder on their truck struck an LIRR overpass, officials said. Two of the injured firefighters were hospitalized for several hours before being released, Uttaro said.

Firefighters also evacuated the residents of an attached apartment building due to smoke damage, Uttaro said. None of the residents suffered injuries.

The Floral Park Village Building Department will assess the damage to the building and determine if has to be demolished.

"The building evaluation to determine if the building is a total loss has not yet been completed," Renee Marcus, superintendent of the Floral Park Buildings Department, said Monday afternoon. "The attached buildings can be reoccupied once the [Floral Park] fire chief deems the area is safe from the fire."

The Floral Park fire chief could not be reached for comment.