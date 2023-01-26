Forest Road School in Valley Stream closed for fire

A Valley Stream elementary school moved to remote learning Thursday, after the building was closed for a "small fire," the school principal said.

No one was injured in the fire, which occurred Wednesday evening at Forest Road School, and the blaze was swiftly extinguished. The closure was necessary for "clean up and assessment," school Principal Erin Malone said in a statement.

“We will alert you if we need to continue this plan Friday as soon as we have more information,” Malone said.

The remote classes began at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and the school day ends at 2:50 p.m., she said, adding a phone contact was being arranged for parents with questions.