Fire at Emergency Ambulance Service in Freeport: Investigation underway after ambulances destroyed, building damaged

Investigators from the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office have still not determined a cause of a Saturday blaze that heavily damaged a commercial building housing an ambulance service in Freeport, but continue to focus on maintenance work on one of the vehicles as a factor.

Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said Monday that that at least 10 ambulances and ambulettes — and, as many as 16 — were destroyed as a result of fire, heat, smoke and water damage during the blaze that also destroyed much of the building housing the Emergency Ambulance Service, Inc., at 30 Commercial St. in Freeport. He said though the cause of the fire has been determined to be "non-suspicious," the exact origin of the blaze, which forced workers at the site to scramble outside to safety, has yet to be determined by investigators.

A company spokesman who declined to identify himself said Monday that the ambulance service had no comment on the fire, citing the pending investigation.

"It came in as a reported vehicle fire," Uttaro said Monday, and that the blaze broke out "in the immediate vicinity where one of the ambulances or ambulettes was being worked on."

"There's conflicting information on whether it was up on a lift or not, but that's what we're looking at right now," he added.

Uttaro said the fire was reported via an automatic alarm at 11:07 a.m. and said firefighters from the Freeport Fire Department — whose firehouse is a few hundred feet from the building — were on scene in "about one minute." But even though they got there quickly, Uttaro said, "as soon as they got there it was already getting away from them."

And to make matters worse, Uttaro added, oxygen cylinders used by the ambulance company for transport began to cook off in the heat — and explode.

That created a situation that forced firefighters to back off from the immediate area, Uttaro said, due to flying shrapnel and the danger caused by the exploding cylinders.

Officials said it took about 150 firefighters from 26 departments to bring the fire under control by about 2 p.m. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze, officials said.

Two Freeport firefighters and a Northwell medic were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation, Uttaro said. A third firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor facial injury.

Executive director of the Freeport Fire Department, Ray Maguire, said Saturday that all three first responders had been treated and released from the hospital.

Uttaro estimated the building to be about 100 by 300 feet in size and said a "good portion" of the building will likely need to be razed as a result of "a partial structural collapse" due to the fire.

He said the Fire Marshal's Office had no prior reports of any violations at the site and, in fact, said the company had installed a new fire alarm system just last year — and that fire marshals had tested that new system last Fall and found it to be "in good working order."

Compounding the investigation, Uttaro said, was that in addition to the partial collapse, leaking fuel, oil and other automotive fluids, combined with all the fire suppression fluids, forced the New York State Department of Environmental Conversation to the scene to oversee the cleanup.

Building inspectors are also on scene to assess damage to remaining portions of the structure to make those areas safe for investigators and clean-up workers, Uttaro said.