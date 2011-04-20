Freeport Union students learn to de-stress

Students at Freeport Union Free School District say a program meant to help them reduce stress through breathing and light yoga has aided them in and out of the classroom.

The program was brought to the district last year by the International Association of Human Values, a group focused in part on improving student health through its Youth Empowerment Seminars.

The district conducted a pilot program last school year and expanded its offering this year. Freeport paid for the program -- implemented during physical education classes -- through federal grants.

Fifth-grader Dillon Finch, 11, sometimes marvels at the homework she's been assigned. She's taken to weighing her backpack, which recently reached nearly 8 pounds.

Finch said the relaxation techniques she's learned in school help her cope with the stress of tests, assignments and pop quizzes.

"I try my hardest to do my best," she said on a recent afternoon. "It's kind of stressful carrying my backpack, my viola and lunchbox."

Joey Larocca, 10, said the breathing exercises he learned help him calm down after he fights with his 13-year-old brother.

"I forget about everything around me and I can just concentrate," the fifth-grader said.

Freeport Superintendent Kishore Kuncham -- who practices yoga and meditation himself -- said it's easier to concentrate when there's less stress. He encourages students to participate in the program, calling it "another tool or lifejacket" that can help them throughout their lives.

Danielle Martin, 18, runs track and used to suffer from pre-race anxiety. She'd have trouble eating and sleeping before meets.

"I wasn't sure how to control it," said the high school senior, who is grateful for the program.

"It opened a door for me to handle my stress," she said. "I went from thinking about the competition to focusing on my athletic goals."

Carina Duran, 18, suffered from asthma for years. She plays varsity soccer and used to have to sit out a portion of nearly every game.

Duran said the breathing techniques she learned help her avoid using her inhaler.

"It taught me how to open my airways," she said.