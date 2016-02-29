Girl, 10, hit by car in Mineola suffers brain injury, cops say

Nassau County police are investigating an accident Saturday night in Mineola in which a 10-year-old girl walking with her parents was struck by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Police said the accident occurred about 11:30 p.m. when the girl, of Searingtown, was crossing at the intersection of Westbury and Denton avenues from south to north. She bolted across the street, and was struck by a Toyota Prius traveling west.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where police said she was being treated for a traumatic brain injury and was listed in critical condition Sunday evening. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives said they have found no apparent criminality.

Police did not release the driver’s identity.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A brake and safety inspection of the vehicle was performed at the scene, “yielding adequate results,” police said.